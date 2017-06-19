Eat ice cream for a cause at annual Rochesterfest event - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Eat ice cream for a cause at annual Rochesterfest event

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

If you need an excuse to eat a ton of ice cream for a good cause, you can find one at Rochesterfest Monday. 

The PossAbilities Ice Cream Social will begin at 4 p.m. A $5 wristband will get you Kemps ice cream, plus a chance to interact with PossAbilities participants and learn more about the organization. 

There will also be an ice cream eating contest featuring local celebrities. We here at KTTC will be rooting for our own Francisco Almenara-Dumur, who is returning to defend his championship from last year's contest.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.