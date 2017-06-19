Eat ice cream for a cause at annual Rochesterfest event

If you need an excuse to eat a ton of ice cream for a good cause, you can find one at Rochesterfest Monday.

The PossAbilities Ice Cream Social will begin at 4 p.m. A $5 wristband will get you Kemps ice cream, plus a chance to interact with PossAbilities participants and learn more about the organization.

There will also be an ice cream eating contest featuring local celebrities. We here at KTTC will be rooting for our own Francisco Almenara-Dumur, who is returning to defend his championship from last year's contest.