Minnesota delegation heads for Cuba to promote farm products

Lt. Gov. Tina Smith heads to Cuba Monday, leading a bipartisan delegation from Minnesota to promote the state's farm products.

The delegation plans to meet with officials from the Cuban Ministries of Agriculture and Foreign Affairs, tour local farm operations and visit with U.S. Agriculture staff.

Smith says the Cuban market could be a tremendous opportunity for Minnesota farmers, who could tap demand in Cuba for poultry, meat, dairy, soy, corn and dry bean products. Smith says the Caribbean nation imports about 80 percent of its food and agricultural products.

The delegation will fly to Havana Monday and return to Minnesota Friday.