Twins swept out of first place, now sit two games back

The Minnesota Twins had a humiliating weekend--they entered Friday with a two game lead on the defending American League champion Cleveland Indians, and five games over .500. After Sunday afternoon, they were two games out of first place, only a game over .500 and have a record of 0-7 versus the Indians on their home field, and 2-8 overall.

Over the weekend, the Twins were outscored by 20, 28-8, losing 8-1 on Friday, 9-3 and 6-2 on Saturday, and then capping off the putrid weekend with a 5-2 loss on Sunday. The Twins scored seven of their eight runs on the Indians starting pitching, being held scoreless by their bullpen all but one inning (the sixth inning in Saturday's night game) being held scoreless for 13.2 innings over four games.

On Sunday, the Twins were held scoreless by Cleveland starter Trevor Bauer (W, 6-5) for six innings, scoring both times in his seventh inning of work, thanks to Eduardo Escobar's RBI double, and Eddie Rosario's RBI single. However at that point, that only cut the deficit in half in an eventual 5-2 loss.

Bauer on the day went seven innings, giving up two runs on four hits, while walking two and striking out eight.

On the other side, Kyle Gibson (L, 4-5) gave it his best in his second quality start of the year, going six innings, giving up three runs on eight hits, while walking three, and striking out four. However two of those eight hits were home runs to Edwin Encarnacion.

The Twins hope to bounce back against the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, as they open a three-game set at home at 8:10 at Target Field. Ervin Santana (8-4) will face Derek Holland (5-6).