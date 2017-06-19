Honkers washed out on Saturday, go 1-1 over weekend

The Rochester Honkers (9-10) were unable to eclipse .500 over the weekend as they lost Sunday 6-2 after taking Friday's game 4-3 with a rain out in-between.

On Friday, the Honkers bounced back 4-3 against the Mankato MoonDogs (10-10) after Thursday's 9-1 loss. The Honkers were led by Hunter Sullivan's (W, 2-0) scoreless start, going five innings, allowing only two hits and three walks, while striking out five. Offensively, the Honkers were helped by the MoonDog defense, as they tacked four runs on Mankato starter Brett Newburg (L, 1-2), with only one being earned, on a Chris Ceballos solo home run.

The other three runs were scored after Giffin Neuer advanced to third on an error by catcher Justus Nelson. Neuer then scored on Johnathan Fleek's single, Fleek scored on Mike Echavia's double, and then Echavia scored on Zach Zubia's single.

The Honkers bullpen allowed three runs, but in the ninth, Garrett Cobb (S, 2) was able to get out of a jam but forcing a fly out and then striking out Zac Wiley to end the game and notch the save.

Saturday's game against he Waterloo Bucks (15-4) at Mayo Field was rained out and will be replayed June 29 at 11:05 AM, as part of a doubleheader.

The Honkers played against the Bucks in Waterloo on Sunday however, and failed to end Waterloo's winning streak. Their 6-2 win was their eighth straight as they held Rochester hitless, but not scoreless until the ninth inning. Honker starter Beau O'Hara (L, 1-1) went five innings, allowing four runs on six hits, with three walks and three strikeouts.

On the other side, A combination of Nathan Walker (W, 3-1), Alec Hernandez, Tyler Booth and Ryan Dunne no-hit the Honkers through eight innings. The first run for the Honkers came in the fourth, when Walker walked four straight with two outs, walking in Michael Michalak. The Honker's first hit came in the ninth, as Jordan Hart led off the inning with a triple. He then scored on a sac fly, but it was too little too late as the Honkers lost 6-2.

The Honkers play the Willmar Stingers Monday night at 7:05 at Mayo Field.