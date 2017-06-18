Casualties Reported After Vehicle Hits Pedestrians in London

A suspect was arrested early Monday after a vehicle collided with pedestrians in London in what mayor Sadiq Khan called a "major incident."

It wasn't immediately clear how many people were wounded or whether any of the injuries were fatal.

In a statement, London Metropolitan Police said a "number of casualties [were] being worked on at the scene."

The Muslim Council of Britain, which represents more than 500 Muslim institutions and mosques, said on Twitter that it was told that the vehicle was a van and that it had driven into pedestrians outside a mosque.

The council later clarified that the incident occurred outside the Muslim Welfare House, a charity, community center and mosque.

A local resident, Semih Azizoglu, told NBC News that he was nearby when the incident occurred.

"I heard a loud thump and screech," he said. "Then screams followed and I see bodies on the floor."

"I saw seven people laid flat," Azizoglu added.

In a statement, Finsbury Park Mosque called the incident a "callous terrorist attack" and said it was "completely unacceptable" that news organizations had not immediately labeled it as such, even though investigators have not said one way or the other.

The incident comes after a string of attacks in recent months has left in England shaken. Between two vehicle-and-knife rampages on London and Westminster bridges, and a suicide bombing outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester, 33 people have been killed since March.