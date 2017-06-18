Rochesterfest vendors set up, prepare for week-long festivities

Sunday was set up day for Rochesterfest!

Monday through Saturday, 29 food vendors will call Soldiers Field home from 11 a.m. until 9 p.m.

Sunday, vendors spent the afternoon getting ready for opening day Monday.

This year there are a handful of new food vendors including Original Minneapple Pie, Rolling Roaster serving up corn, and Jersey Jo's.

Free trolley rides to and from downtown to Soldiers Field will be available from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m.

You can pick up the trolley downtown in front of the Marriott Hotel and St. Mary's Hospital.

For a full list of Rochesterfest events click here.