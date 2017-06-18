1860 ball game brings families together for Father's Day

It was a great way to spend Father's Day, while learning about history too.

On Sunday afternoon, the Roosters faced the Mankato Baltics in a game of 1860 base ball (two words back then) at the History Center of Olmsted County in Rochester. It was the Roosters' home opener.

In 1860, the game was a bit different. For example, players did not wear gloves. Plus, they could not overrun first base. Pitching was underhanded, and the balls and bats were bigger than today's.

But Sunday afternoon's game was not just about appreciating history and the evolution of baseball. It was also about spending time with family.

"What was interesting about this game is that on the Baltics, the father plays and the son plays for the Roosters. So we had an interesting match where the dad was on the Baltics, son was on the Roosters, so that made it interesting," said Roosters Captain Corky Gaskell. "My son plays with us as well so that was a nice Father's Day treat. But the dads brought out the kids and we're letting them hit, take some time on the field with their dads if they will, and see what it's like to hit a ball from 1860."

The Roosters beat the Baltics 22 to 6 in the first match of the afternoon. After a break, they competed in a second match.

