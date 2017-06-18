UPDATE: Dodge County man killed in Wabasha County wreck identifi - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

UPDATE: Dodge County man killed in Wabasha County wreck identified

Posted:
By Chris Yu, Reporter
Connect
Photo: MGN Online Photo: MGN Online
NEAR LAKE CITY, Minn. (KTTC) -

Authorities have identified the Dodge County man killed in a wreck in Wabasha County Sunday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Todd Zimmerman, 48, from Dodge Center, was driving a Chevrolet Suburban eastbound on County Road 15, about two-and-a-half miles west of Highway 63, in Mount Pleasant Township. But at about 1:31 p.m., the SUV went off the road and landed on its roof.

Zimmerman died at the scene.

The scene is a few miles southwest of Lake City.

No other vehicle was involved in the fatal wreck.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.