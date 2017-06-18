UPDATE: Dodge County man killed in Wabasha County wreck identified

Authorities have identified the Dodge County man killed in a wreck in Wabasha County Sunday afternoon.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Todd Zimmerman, 48, from Dodge Center, was driving a Chevrolet Suburban eastbound on County Road 15, about two-and-a-half miles west of Highway 63, in Mount Pleasant Township. But at about 1:31 p.m., the SUV went off the road and landed on its roof.

Zimmerman died at the scene.

The scene is a few miles southwest of Lake City.

No other vehicle was involved in the fatal wreck.