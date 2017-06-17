5th annual Melby Memorial Volleyball Tournament raises thousands

Saturday was the 5th annual "Melby Memorial Volleyball" tournament to raise money for families in need of help with medical expenses.

It all started after a member of their volleyball team, Paul Melby, passed away from a heart condition.

This year, they're raising money for two recipients: one battling leukemia and another with childhood arthritis.

15 teams came out to compete and raise money.

They hope to raise around $20,000 by the end of the day and of course they couldn't do it without help from the community.

"Oh it's amazing, the support from everybody and repeat customers too, people that love what we're doing, love the cause," Paul Fishbaugher, president of the Melby Memorial Volleyball Charities, said. "Love what we're pushing for, what we're doing it in remembrance of and who we're doing it for, so that is just terrific."

It's not just through the games that they raise money, they also have a raffle, silent auction, and clothing sales.

They were at Wildwood Sports Bar and Grill until around 8 p.m. Saturday.