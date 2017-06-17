Rochesterfest kicks off with Country Breakfast on the Farm

What better way to spend your Saturday morning than having breakfast on the farm?

The annual Rochesterfest Country Breakfast on the Farm brought big crowds to Towerview Dairy Farm near Eyota this year. Visitors of all ages could come in and have a nice, hearty breakfast, and they could help serve the cows their breakfast, as well as meet the new farm kittens.

The event isn't just about the breakfast -- it's also meant to promote agriculture.

"It's designed to be educational for the people that have been far removed from the farms," said farmer Charles Sachs Sr. "And there's a petting zoo for the kids, the vet's here to explain what they do, the feed nutrition is here on what's fed to the cows and how much feed it takes to make so many pounds of milk."

In addition to the breakfast from Chris Cakes, there were wagon rides and agricultural displays.