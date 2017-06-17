World War II veteran takes a ride on an aircraft similar to one he worked on 75 years ago

As part of the annual Hangar Dance fundraiser where people can view and ride World War II aircraft, Ted Larek was given an opportunity to revisit the memories of his service on Saturday.

He was a ground crew chief and worked on a B-25 Mitchell Bomber, very similar to the one he rode Saturday afternoon. Larek served for 4 years, repairing aircraft in Okinawa, Iwo Jima, Guam, and Saipan.

He said he thought about flying the plane but never did, and that was because someone preferred if he didn't.

"My wife didn't want me to," said Larek. He did get a chance to taxi it, so he is familiar with the controls. "I did taxi it out to the compass rose where you'd set the compass you know. 'Cause the compass sometimes would drift."

The Commemorative Air Force Minnesota Wing spent 11 years restoring the B-25.

The Hangar Dance Fundraiser is put on to support veterans, active duty military, and emergency services men and women.

