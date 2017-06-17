Construction crews now pouring concrete on Rochester's 55th Street NW project

Relay for Life returned to Olmsted County Friday night, a month earlier than in years past. It also kicked off Rochesterfest this year as the first official festival event.More >>
One of the major road construction projects of the summer is going full-steam ahead across northern Rochester, with construction crews now pouring concrete on the new road surfaces. From North Broadway the construction activity is visible off in the distance as crews are now putting down the surface of the new roadways. The KTTC DroneCam shows the progress much more clearly from high in the air over North Broadway near 48th Street NE.More >>
A strong thunderstorm hit Lanesboro late Friday afternoon leaving damage throughout the Fillmore County town. "There was substantial damage throughout town, by my count there were five or six really mature trees that came down, one on my house," said Jason Reeseman. "It was super windy, you could look out the window of the house and see all the rain, a lot of rain, an intense wind. It uprooted a 50-foot spruce tree up the street."More >>
this is the Honors Choirs of Southeast Minnesota's tenth annual Summer Musical, with State Fair. This year, they say, is special. On Friday they were running their dress rehearsal to try and iron out the kinks. This musical acts as one of the Honors Choir's biggest fundraisers of the year. They've got a cast of more than 70 people of all ages, plus a full pit orchestra.More >>
When you come to Winona you can expect the lapping waves to call you to spend your time on the water. But make sure you come with an empty stomach.More >>
A Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.More >>
A Rochester man landed behind bars for drunk driving after crashing into a chain link fence and dragging 50 feet of fencing behind him for at least half a mile.More >>
A third suspect in a drive-by shooting that happened in northwest Rochester last month was taken into custody in Minneapolis.More >>
A Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.More >>
A Rochester woman is behind bars after admitting to helping a man wanted by Olmsted and Goodhue County authorities. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, deputies learned that Brent Espenson, who is wanted in connection with a kidnapping was possibly staying at an apartment on Northern Hills Drive NE.More >>
Police are calling an early morning drug bust one of the largest heroin seizures in Rochester history.More >>
