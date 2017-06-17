Construction crews now pouring concrete on Rochester's 55th Stre - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Construction crews now pouring concrete on Rochester's 55th Street NW project

Posted:
By Noel Sederstrom, News Director
KTTC DroneCam shows concrete being poured across northern Rochester KTTC DroneCam shows concrete being poured across northern Rochester
Bridge over Zumbro River at 55th St. NW Bridge over Zumbro River at 55th St. NW
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

One of the major road construction projects of the summer is going full-steam ahead across northern Rochester, with construction crews now pouring concrete on the new road surfaces.

The extension of 55th Street Northwest will create a new crossing over the Zumbro River and open up a huge new area for city growth.  It will connect to North Broadway at 48th Street Northeast after curving through an undeveloped area east of Essex Park.

From North Broadway the construction activity is visible off in the distance as crews are now putting down the surface of the new roadways.  The KTTC DroneCam shows the progress much more clearly from high in the air over North Broadway near 48th Street NE.

From the west side of the Zumbro River, constuction crews are pouring the concrete as they finish the westbound lane near the new bridge.

"On Saturday we are hoping to pour the deck on the entire bridge," said Scott Holmes, the Olmsted County Public Works project supervisor.  "Then on Monday and Tuesday they'll do blacktop work just north of that location along West River Road." 

Holmes said the construction crews will shift back and forth to different sections of the project now to let the concrete cure.  Holmes says that usually takes about a week.

