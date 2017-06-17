Winds take down trees, leave damage in Lanesboro area

A strong thunderstorm hit Lanesboro late Friday afternoon leaving damage throughout the Fillmore County town.

"There was substantial damage throughout town, by my count there were five or six really mature trees that came down, one on my house," said Jason Reeseman. "There was damage in the park where we're having 'Art in the Park' on Saturday and it took out a structure, but people got over there early and cleaned it all up, you can hardly tell there was anything that happened now."

Reeseman, who lives on Sheridan Street, said the storm was pretty impressive.

"It was about 530 or 6 o'clock last (Friday) night ," said Reeseman. "It was super windy, you could look out the window of the house and see all the rain, a lot of rain, an intense wind. It uprooted a 50-foot spruce tree up the street."

