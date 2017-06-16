Honors Choirs prepares for Rochesterfest Summer Musical

this is the Honors Choirs of Southeast Minnesota's tenth annual Summer Musical, with State Fair.

This year, they say, is special.

On Friday they were running their dress rehearsal to try and iron out the kinks.

This musical acts as one of the Honors Choir's biggest fundraisers of the year.

They've got a cast of more than 70 people of all ages, plus a full pit orchestra.

Every year prior they have had their performances at Autumn Ridge Church

So they are more than excited to finally having a proper stage at Lourdes High School.

"It's more of a traditional stage so the musical actually seems like a theater setting," Jayne Rothschild, Executive Director of Honors Choirs of Southeast Minnesota, said. "So we have staging, we can come on and off and close curtains and hang signs and just have a little more flexibility in a more traditional stage."

The actual days of the show will be the 22nd through the 25th.

If you would like to buy tickets and see show-times, you can visit this link for their website.