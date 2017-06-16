On the Road: Winona

this is the Honors Choirs of Southeast Minnesota's tenth annual Summer Musical, with State Fair. This year, they say, is special. On Friday they were running their dress rehearsal to try and iron out the kinks. This musical acts as one of the Honors Choir's biggest fundraisers of the year. They've got a cast of more than 70 people of all ages, plus a full pit orchestra.More >>
this is the Honors Choirs of Southeast Minnesota's tenth annual Summer Musical, with State Fair. This year, they say, is special. On Friday they were running their dress rehearsal to try and iron out the kinks. This musical acts as one of the Honors Choir's biggest fundraisers of the year. They've got a cast of more than 70 people of all ages, plus a full pit orchestra.More >>
When you come to Winona you can expect the lapping waves to call you to spend your time on the water. But make sure you come with an empty stomach.More >>
When you come to Winona you can expect the lapping waves to call you to spend your time on the water. But make sure you come with an empty stomach.More >>
A Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.More >>
A Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.More >>
A Rochester man landed behind bars for drunk driving after crashing into a chain link fence and dragging 50 feet of fencing behind him for at least half a mile.More >>
A Rochester man landed behind bars for drunk driving after crashing into a chain link fence and dragging 50 feet of fencing behind him for at least half a mile.More >>
Relay for Life returns to Olmsted County Friday night, a month earlier than in years past. It's also an official Rochesterfest event.More >>
Relay for Life returns to Olmsted County Friday night, a month earlier than in years past. It's also an official Rochesterfest event.More >>
A third suspect in a drive-by shooting that happened in northwest Rochester last month was taken into custody in Minneapolis.More >>
A third suspect in a drive-by shooting that happened in northwest Rochester last month was taken into custody in Minneapolis.More >>
A Rochester man landed behind bars for drunk driving after crashing into a chain link fence and dragging 50 feet of fencing behind him for at least half a mile.More >>
A Rochester man landed behind bars for drunk driving after crashing into a chain link fence and dragging 50 feet of fencing behind him for at least half a mile.More >>
A Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.More >>
A Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.More >>
A third suspect in a drive-by shooting that happened in northwest Rochester last month was taken into custody in Minneapolis.More >>
A third suspect in a drive-by shooting that happened in northwest Rochester last month was taken into custody in Minneapolis.More >>
A Rochester woman is behind bars after admitting to helping a man wanted by Olmsted and Goodhue County authorities. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, deputies learned that Brent Espenson, who is wanted in connection with a kidnapping was possibly staying at an apartment on Northern Hills Drive NE.More >>
A Rochester woman is behind bars after admitting to helping a man wanted by Olmsted and Goodhue County authorities. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, deputies learned that Brent Espenson, who is wanted in connection with a kidnapping was possibly staying at an apartment on Northern Hills Drive NE.More >>
Austin Police say a man with methamphetamine tried to escape from officers by riding his bike into traffic on Interstate 90. According to the criminal complaint, 26-year-old wanted felon Corry Dexter Kranz, of Austin, was riding his bicycle in the area of the Austin Hy-Vee at around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
Austin Police say a man with methamphetamine tried to escape from officers by riding his bike into traffic on Interstate 90. According to the criminal complaint, 26-year-old wanted felon Corry Dexter Kranz, of Austin, was riding his bicycle in the area of the Austin Hy-Vee at around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.More >>
Thursday marked the completion of various renovations to IBM Rochester, all in an effort to upgrade the building and work space. The Agile work space was officially unveiled at a ribbon cutting ceremony at IBM's new lobby. IBM says it's all indicative of the transformation of what they do as a company, as well as how they do their work.More >>
Thursday marked the completion of various renovations to IBM Rochester, all in an effort to upgrade the building and work space. The Agile work space was officially unveiled at a ribbon cutting ceremony at IBM's new lobby. IBM says it's all indicative of the transformation of what they do as a company, as well as how they do their work.More >>
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is looking to expand its dredging operations along the Mississippi River, but many people are opposing the proposed location for where the deposits will go.More >>
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is looking to expand its dredging operations along the Mississippi River, but many people are opposing the proposed location for where the deposits will go.More >>
Police are calling an early morning drug bust one of the largest heroin seizures in Rochester history.More >>
Police are calling an early morning drug bust one of the largest heroin seizures in Rochester history.More >>