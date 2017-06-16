Minnesota officer found not guilty

Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.

Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) - A jury has found Officer Jeronimo Yanez not guilty on all charges in the shooting death of Philando Castile.

The jury deliberated for five days before reaching the not guilty verdict Friday afternoon.

Yanez fatally shot Philando Castile during a traffic stop in a St. Paul suburb last July after Castile informed the officer he was carrying a gun. Castile's girlfriend streamed the aftermath live on Facebook.

Yanez was charged with one count of second degree manslaughter and two counts of intentional discharge of a firearm that endangers safety back in November, 2016.

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) -- A Minnesota jury has reached a verdict in the trial of a police officer charged with manslaughter in the death of a black motorist.

Ramsey County court officials say the verdict will be read around 2:45 p.m. Central time.

Officer Jeronimo Yanez is charged in the death of 32-year-old Philando Castile.

Yanez pulled Castile over for a broken taillight July 6 in a St. Paul suburb. He shot Castile seconds later, after Castile informed him he was carrying a gun.

The shooting drew widespread attention and condemnation in part because Castile's girlfriend streamed the gruesome aftermath of the shooting live on Facebook.

