Rochester to Relay in honor and support of people affected by cancer

Relay for Life returns to Olmsted County Friday night, a month earlier than in years past. It's also an official Rochesterfest event.

Dozens of teams will spend the night walking at Rochester Community and Technical College to raise funds for the American Cancer Society. This year's fundraising goal is $100,000.

Because of the potential for storms Friday night, the event has been moved inside. Participants will walk inside the RCTC Field House instead of around the track.

The event will begin at 5 p.m. Friday with an opening ceremony and Survivor's Reception.

At 8:30 p.m., the American Cancer Society plans to award state Sen. Carla Nelson the Distinguished Advocacy Award for authoring legislation to help prevent cancer.

Luminaries will be lit at 9:30 p.m. The luminaria bags honor the people affected by cancer.

NewsCenter's Caitlin Alexander will be the event's emcee. Look for complete coverage of the event on the NewsCenter at 5, 6 and 10.

For more information on Relay for Life of Olmsted County, click here. Anyone interested in making a donation can do so by clicking here.