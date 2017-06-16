Police: Two arrested after drunk driver crashes into chain link fence

A Rochester man landed behind bars for drunk driving after crashing into a chain link fence and dragging 50 feet of fencing behind him for at least half a mile.

Rochester Police said officers arrived at the 3300 block of Commercial Drive SW around 10:30 p.m. Thursday and found two cars pulled over.

An officer detected alcohol on the breath of the first driver, who said he was returning home from a bonfire and had been drinking. The driver said he overshot a turn and ran into a fence.

The second driver was a friend of the first, who had just arrived on the scene and was sober.

A third driver was parked further down and on the opposite side of the street. That driver was also returning from the bonfire and had been drinking.

With help from a DWI specialist from the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, police arrested Kyle Jones, who crashed into the fence, with a Blood Alcohol Concentration of 0.10, and Cameron Hoffman with a BAC of 0.12.