Police: Two arrested after drunk driver crashes into chain link - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Police: Two arrested after drunk driver crashes into chain link fence

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Rochester man landed behind bars for drunk driving after crashing into a chain link fence and dragging 50 feet of fencing behind him for at least half a mile. 

Rochester Police said officers arrived at the 3300 block of Commercial Drive SW around 10:30 p.m. Thursday and found two cars pulled over. 

An officer detected alcohol on the breath of the first driver, who said he was returning home from a bonfire and had been drinking. The driver said he overshot a turn and ran into a fence. 

The second driver was a friend of the first, who had just arrived on the scene and was sober.

A third driver was parked further down and on the opposite side of the street. That driver was also returning from the bonfire and had been drinking.

With help from a DWI specialist from the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, police arrested Kyle Jones, who crashed into the fence, with a Blood Alcohol Concentration of 0.10, and Cameron Hoffman with a BAC of 0.12.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Rochester woman charged for helping wanted man

    Rochester woman charged for helping wanted man

    Nicole ThompsonNicole Thompson

    A Rochester woman is behind bars after admitting to helping a man wanted by Olmsted and Goodhue County authorities.  According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, deputies learned that Brent Espenson, who is wanted in connection with a kidnapping was possibly staying at an apartment on Northern Hills Drive NE.

    More >>

    A Rochester woman is behind bars after admitting to helping a man wanted by Olmsted and Goodhue County authorities.  According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, deputies learned that Brent Espenson, who is wanted in connection with a kidnapping was possibly staying at an apartment on Northern Hills Drive NE.

    More >>

  • Austin Police: Meth suspect rides bike on I-90 to avoid capture

    Austin Police: Meth suspect rides bike on I-90 to avoid capture

    Austin Police say a man with methamphetamine tried to escape from officers by riding his bike into traffic on Interstate 90. According to the criminal complaint, 26-year-old wanted felon Corry Dexter Kranz, of Austin, was riding his bicycle in the area of the Austin Hy-Vee at around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.

    More >>

    Austin Police say a man with methamphetamine tried to escape from officers by riding his bike into traffic on Interstate 90. According to the criminal complaint, 26-year-old wanted felon Corry Dexter Kranz, of Austin, was riding his bicycle in the area of the Austin Hy-Vee at around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.

    More >>

  • Road construction doesn't stop Rochester strawberry stand

    Road construction doesn't stop Rochester strawberry stand

    They taste great on a sunny summer day, locally grown strawberries! Fred-N-Ron's Berry Stand is now open and ready for business for the season. This season though, brings new challenges.

    More >>

    They taste great on a sunny summer day, locally grown strawberries! Fred-N-Ron's Berry Stand is now open and ready for business for the season. This season though, brings new challenges.

    More >>

  • IBM announces grand opening of lobby, Agile work space and other renovations

    IBM announces grand opening of lobby, Agile work space and other renovations

    Thursday marked the completion of various renovations to IBM Rochester, all in an effort to upgrade the building and work space. The Agile work space was officially unveiled at a ribbon cutting ceremony at IBM's new lobby. IBM says it's all indicative of the transformation of what they do as a company, as well as how they do their work.

    More >>

    Thursday marked the completion of various renovations to IBM Rochester, all in an effort to upgrade the building and work space. The Agile work space was officially unveiled at a ribbon cutting ceremony at IBM's new lobby. IBM says it's all indicative of the transformation of what they do as a company, as well as how they do their work.

    More >>

  • Police: Heroin bust is one of largest in Rochester history

    Police: Heroin bust is one of largest in Rochester history

    Antonio BeasleyAntonio Beasley

    Police are calling an early morning drug bust one of the largest heroin seizures in Rochester history.

    More >>

    Police are calling an early morning drug bust one of the largest heroin seizures in Rochester history.

    More >>

  • People line streets of Viola for annual Gopher Count parade

    People line streets of Viola for annual Gopher Count parade

    One of the oldest community celebrations in the state, the Viola Gopher Count, is in full swing.  The parade for the 143rd annual Gopher Count got underway Thursday morning. 

    More >>

    One of the oldest community celebrations in the state, the Viola Gopher Count, is in full swing.  The parade for the 143rd annual Gopher Count got underway Thursday morning. 

    More >>

  • 10 Who Make a Difference: Becky Waara

    10 Who Make a Difference: Becky Waara

    For the past 24 years, as part of Rochesterfest, KTTC and the United Way of Olmsted County have been honoring ten extraordinary people or groups that make a difference in our community. Dedicated, compassionate, determined, and empathetic are just four of the words used to describe Becky Waara, who spends much of her time volunteering for the American Cancer Society and caring for cancer-stricken patients.

    More >>

    For the past 24 years, as part of Rochesterfest, KTTC and the United Way of Olmsted County have been honoring ten extraordinary people or groups that make a difference in our community. Dedicated, compassionate, determined, and empathetic are just four of the words used to describe Becky Waara, who spends much of her time volunteering for the American Cancer Society and caring for cancer-stricken patients.

    More >>

  • Viola Gopher Count is annual tradition for many

    Viola Gopher Count is annual tradition for many

    Photo: Sally Willis-OeltjenPhoto: Sally Willis-Oeltjen

    The Viola Gopher Count has been an annual tradition for many local families for years. KTTC viewer Sally Willis-Oeltjen shared this photo of her mother, Kaye (Parker) Willis.

    More >>

    The Viola Gopher Count has been an annual tradition for many local families for years. KTTC viewer Sally Willis-Oeltjen shared this photo of her mother, Kaye (Parker) Willis.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.