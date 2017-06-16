Third suspect in May drive-by shooting arrested - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Third suspect in May drive-by shooting arrested

Posted:
Abdulkadir Abdullahi Abdulkadir Abdullahi
12th St. NW and N. Broadway Ave. / May 12th St. NW and N. Broadway Ave. / May
12th St. NW and N. Broadway Ave. / May 12th St. NW and N. Broadway Ave. / May
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (KTTC) -

A third suspect in a drive-by shooting that happened in northwest Rochester last month was taken into custody in Minneapolis. 

U.S. Marshals made the arrest Thursday on the campus of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Rochester Police said Abdulkadir Abdullahi, 25, was booked into the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center, and is awaiting transfer to Olmsted County, where he will face charges.

Abdullahi was allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting on Sunday, May 7 at 12th Street NW and North Broadway Avenue just before 1 p.m. 

A 36-year-old victim showed police his car, which was pierced by three bullets.

Police said a friend of the victim claimed three men in a black Impala were searching the area and threatening to kill the victim.

The victim saw the car pull up behind him on Broadway. He tried to lose the car on side streets before pulling up to the stop sign at 12th Street, when the shots rang out.

Two arrests were made shortly after the incident. Convicted felon, Kaisar Nur, 29, was charged with 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Abdulkadir Abukar, 26, was charged with drive-by shooting.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Rochester woman charged for helping wanted man

    Rochester woman charged for helping wanted man

    Nicole ThompsonNicole Thompson

    A Rochester woman is behind bars after admitting to helping a man wanted by Olmsted and Goodhue County authorities.  According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, deputies learned that Brent Espenson, who is wanted in connection with a kidnapping was possibly staying at an apartment on Northern Hills Drive NE.

    More >>

    A Rochester woman is behind bars after admitting to helping a man wanted by Olmsted and Goodhue County authorities.  According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, deputies learned that Brent Espenson, who is wanted in connection with a kidnapping was possibly staying at an apartment on Northern Hills Drive NE.

    More >>

  • Austin Police: Meth suspect rides bike on I-90 to avoid capture

    Austin Police: Meth suspect rides bike on I-90 to avoid capture

    Austin Police say a man with methamphetamine tried to escape from officers by riding his bike into traffic on Interstate 90. According to the criminal complaint, 26-year-old wanted felon Corry Dexter Kranz, of Austin, was riding his bicycle in the area of the Austin Hy-Vee at around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.

    More >>

    Austin Police say a man with methamphetamine tried to escape from officers by riding his bike into traffic on Interstate 90. According to the criminal complaint, 26-year-old wanted felon Corry Dexter Kranz, of Austin, was riding his bicycle in the area of the Austin Hy-Vee at around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.

    More >>

  • Road construction doesn't stop Rochester strawberry stand

    Road construction doesn't stop Rochester strawberry stand

    They taste great on a sunny summer day, locally grown strawberries! Fred-N-Ron's Berry Stand is now open and ready for business for the season. This season though, brings new challenges.

    More >>

    They taste great on a sunny summer day, locally grown strawberries! Fred-N-Ron's Berry Stand is now open and ready for business for the season. This season though, brings new challenges.

    More >>

  • IBM announces grand opening of lobby, Agile work space and other renovations

    IBM announces grand opening of lobby, Agile work space and other renovations

    Thursday marked the completion of various renovations to IBM Rochester, all in an effort to upgrade the building and work space. The Agile work space was officially unveiled at a ribbon cutting ceremony at IBM's new lobby. IBM says it's all indicative of the transformation of what they do as a company, as well as how they do their work.

    More >>

    Thursday marked the completion of various renovations to IBM Rochester, all in an effort to upgrade the building and work space. The Agile work space was officially unveiled at a ribbon cutting ceremony at IBM's new lobby. IBM says it's all indicative of the transformation of what they do as a company, as well as how they do their work.

    More >>

  • Police: Heroin bust is one of largest in Rochester history

    Police: Heroin bust is one of largest in Rochester history

    Antonio BeasleyAntonio Beasley

    Police are calling an early morning drug bust one of the largest heroin seizures in Rochester history.

    More >>

    Police are calling an early morning drug bust one of the largest heroin seizures in Rochester history.

    More >>

  • People line streets of Viola for annual Gopher Count parade

    People line streets of Viola for annual Gopher Count parade

    One of the oldest community celebrations in the state, the Viola Gopher Count, is in full swing.  The parade for the 143rd annual Gopher Count got underway Thursday morning. 

    More >>

    One of the oldest community celebrations in the state, the Viola Gopher Count, is in full swing.  The parade for the 143rd annual Gopher Count got underway Thursday morning. 

    More >>

  • 10 Who Make a Difference: Becky Waara

    10 Who Make a Difference: Becky Waara

    For the past 24 years, as part of Rochesterfest, KTTC and the United Way of Olmsted County have been honoring ten extraordinary people or groups that make a difference in our community. Dedicated, compassionate, determined, and empathetic are just four of the words used to describe Becky Waara, who spends much of her time volunteering for the American Cancer Society and caring for cancer-stricken patients.

    More >>

    For the past 24 years, as part of Rochesterfest, KTTC and the United Way of Olmsted County have been honoring ten extraordinary people or groups that make a difference in our community. Dedicated, compassionate, determined, and empathetic are just four of the words used to describe Becky Waara, who spends much of her time volunteering for the American Cancer Society and caring for cancer-stricken patients.

    More >>

  • Viola Gopher Count is annual tradition for many

    Viola Gopher Count is annual tradition for many

    Photo: Sally Willis-OeltjenPhoto: Sally Willis-Oeltjen

    The Viola Gopher Count has been an annual tradition for many local families for years. KTTC viewer Sally Willis-Oeltjen shared this photo of her mother, Kaye (Parker) Willis.

    More >>

    The Viola Gopher Count has been an annual tradition for many local families for years. KTTC viewer Sally Willis-Oeltjen shared this photo of her mother, Kaye (Parker) Willis.

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.