Third suspect in May drive-by shooting arrested

A third suspect in a drive-by shooting that happened in northwest Rochester last month was taken into custody in Minneapolis.

U.S. Marshals made the arrest Thursday on the campus of the University of Minnesota in Minneapolis.

Rochester Police said Abdulkadir Abdullahi, 25, was booked into the Hennepin County Adult Detention Center, and is awaiting transfer to Olmsted County, where he will face charges.

Abdullahi was allegedly involved in a drive-by shooting on Sunday, May 7 at 12th Street NW and North Broadway Avenue just before 1 p.m.

A 36-year-old victim showed police his car, which was pierced by three bullets.

Police said a friend of the victim claimed three men in a black Impala were searching the area and threatening to kill the victim.

The victim saw the car pull up behind him on Broadway. He tried to lose the car on side streets before pulling up to the stop sign at 12th Street, when the shots rang out.

Two arrests were made shortly after the incident. Convicted felon, Kaisar Nur, 29, was charged with 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon. Abdulkadir Abukar, 26, was charged with drive-by shooting.