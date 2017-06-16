Members of the public voice frustration with dredging plans - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Members of the public voice frustration with dredging plans

WABASHA, Minn. (KTTC) -

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is looking to expand its dredging operations along the Mississippi River, but many people are opposing the proposed location for where the deposits will go.

Over the next 40 years, 11 million cubic yards of sand will need to be removed from the Chippewa River to keep the Mississippi as a viable transportation lane.

The Corps has used two criteria to find land to drop that sand off: cheapest economic impact and low environmental impact. Using those criteria, the Corps has chosen long standing family farms as potential deposit sites.

People flooded the auditorium of Wabasha-Kellogg High School for a public meeting about the proposed plans Thursday. Many said they oppose the plans, especially the farm owners.

"If this acquisition goes through, everything my grandparents, my father and my own family worked for will be gone forever. My very way of life, my livelihood will be taken away from me, my wife and my daughter," said Willard Drysdale.

The Corps will need to find sites within the next few years, so they are asking for suggestions from the public that they would not be opposed to.

Many people say they think the criteria the Corps are using is limiting them too much. Some suggest options like filling in existing quarry pits and wetlands along the river instead of the current potential plans.

The open comment period will run until June 23. Anyone with ideas is asked to contact the Army Corps of Engineers.

Comments can be sent to Corps Project Manager Bob Edstrom at Robert.K.Edstrom@usace.army.mil. They can also be sent to the Corps' St. Paul office:

180 5th St. E., Suite 700
St. Paul, Minn.
55101-1678. 

