Twins blast off to a 6-2 win over Seattle, split the series

The Minnesota Twins used a five-run first inning, and an excellent start from Jose Berrios (W, 6-1) to take a 6-2 win over the Seattle Mariners.

The win gave the team a series split, and gives them their 34th win over a month before reaching that win total last season when they won their 34th game on July 19th.

The Twins used two home runs in the first to jump out to a 5-0 lead against Ariel Miranda (L, 6-3). Eduardo Escobar drilled a 3-2 pitch into the left field stands to score Brian Dozier and make it 2-0.

Miguel Sano, followed the home run with a walk, then two outs later, Jorge Polanco reached on a bunt single, and Chris Gimenez hit a home run to left center to make it 5-0.

Then things were handed over to Berrios.

Berrios went a career high eight innings, giving up two runs on five hits, while striking out six batters and walking one.

He gave up one run in the third when Ben Gamel drove in Taylor Motter with an RBI single to make it 5-1, but Chris Gimenez responded in the bottom of the inning with a home run to make it 6-1.

The Mariners were able to add one more on Robinson Cano's RBI single to center to make it 6-2. But that would be it for the Mariners offense.

With 108 pitches through eight innings, Berrios was relieved for the ninth by Brandon Kintzler who gave up a hit but no runs in a scoreless ninth for the Twins win.

Minnesota is currently two games up on the Cleveland Indians for first place in the American League Central, and the Twins hope to extend that lead as they start a four game series with the Indians Friday ight at 7:10 at Target Field with Nik Turley (0-0) making his second start of the season against Carlos Carrasco (6-3).

Player of the Series

The player of the series for this four game tilt has to be the hero of Tuesday 20-7 victory. Eddie Rosario went 4-5 with three home runs and five RBI's as a part of the Twins record-breaking 28-hit performance.