Honkers offense quiet in 9-1 loss

After scoring four plus in seven straight games, the Rochester Honkers (8-9) could only muster one run on seven hits on Thursday in a 9-1 loss to the Mankato MoonDogs (9-7).

The Honkers couldn't muster anything against Collin Floyd (W, 1-0), who went seven innings, giving up one run on five hits, while walking one and striking out three.

For the Honkers pitching, Eddie Mathis (L, 1-3) couldn't match Floyd. Mathis allowed two runs in the first, as Zac Wiley hit an RBI double to drive in Alvaro Rubalcaba, and then Nick Vaage drove in Wells Davis to make it 2-0.

In the third, the Honkers cut that lead to one, when Griffin Neuer reached on an error by first baseman Wells Davis that allowed Garret Calvert to score making it 2-1.

Mathis was able to match Floyd until the sixth, when he gave up an RBI double to Ethan Valdez, then Nick Vaage hit a 2-run triple, then scored on an error by the third baseman Jake Ortega to make it 6-1.

In the seventh, the MoonDogs scored three more. Mathis got knocked out of the game after walking the lead-off hitter and giving up a double to Kenton Crews. He was then relieved by Drew Slade who retired Rubalcaba, for the first out of the inning, but then gave up two straight doubles to make it 8-1. Then came the ninth run--Ethan Valdez scored on Zac Wiley's ground out to short to make it a 9-1 game.

The Honkers play their second straight at Franklin Rogers Park at 7:05 Friday against the Mankato MoonDogs.