Road construction doesn't stop Rochester strawberry stand

They taste great on a sunny summer day, locally grown strawberries!

Fred-N-Ron's Berry Stand is now open and ready for business for the season, this season though brings new challenges.

Fresh strawberries will be available all summer long, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. for 5:00 p.m..

The stand is located on Ninth Street Southeast, in front of Snappy Stop.

Usually you can go to Fred-N-Ron's Berry Farm and pick strawberries yourself, but recent road construction projects have blocked the public from coming in.

"The road construction is probably costing us many thousands of dollars, people just can't get out there and pick their own berries. So we have to pick the berries and bring them in and sell these on the stands, and that's our problem this year. Next year, we will have a new road and everything will be honky donky, " said owner Ron Dickie.

Dickie joined the Sekapp orchard business this year to create Fred-N-Ron's berries. Sekapp offers apples and other vegetables to pick, and now with Ron's help, strawberries.