IBM announces grand opening of lobby, Agile work space and other renovations

Thursday marks the completion of various renovations to IBM Rochester, all in an effort to upgrade the building and work space.

The Agile work space was officially unveiled at ribbon cutting ceremony at IBM's new lobby. IBM says it's all indicative of the transformation of what they do as a company, as well as how they do their work.

"IBM's business has really changed from primarily a hardware development and manufacturing business to more of a software services, cognitive, cloud platform business. And that requires different types of spaces," said IBM Senior Location Executive Tory Johnson. "So IBM Rochester has transformed like the rest of the company. We are very strategic, and so it was important for us to update our spaces for the types of work that IBM now does." Johnson said a lot of the buildings are 50 or 60 years old and needed updating.

The new work spaces would make the campus more inviting and and collaborative for employees, clients and visitors. The work space is more than 30,000 square feet. Leaders with IBM said the new work space will help cater to the kind of services the company offers.



