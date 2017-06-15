Austin Police: Meth suspect rides bike on I-90 to avoid capture

Austin Police say a man with methamphetamine tried to escape from officers by riding his bike into traffic on Interstate 90.

According to the criminal complaint, 26-year-old wanted felon Corry Dexter Kranz, of Austin, was riding his bicycle in the area of the Austin Hy-Vee at around 6:40 p.m. Tuesday.

Once officers arrived, they saw Kranz near the Holiday Inn attempting to flee on his bike, the complaint says.

Officers followed Kranz as he headed south on 4th Street Northwest, according to the complaint. Kranz then turned the wrong way and headed down the eastbound I-90 exit ramp, the complaint says.

An officer tried to use his squad car to block Kranz. But the suspect biked into oncoming traffic on I-90 to avoid the officer, according to the complaint.

Kranz subsequently collided with another officer's squad car that was parked on I-90, the complaint says. Kranz then rode across all lanes of I-90 as an officer chased after him on foot, the complaint states.

Kranz continued riding his bike east in the westbound lanes of I-90, before going up the westbound entrance ramp, according to the complaint. He then allegedly crossed four lanes of traffic on 4th Street Northwest and rode into Oakwood Cemetery, where an officer tackled and arrested him.

Officers found half a gram of methamphetamine on the suspect, and a syringe that the suspect threw away near the bottom of I-90's eastbound exit ramp, the complaint says.

Kranz has been charged with felony fifth-degree drug possession, which carries a maximum sentence of five years and/or a $10,000 fine. As of Thursday afternoon, he was being held in the Mower County Jail.

The complaint says Kranz had a felony drug conviction on June 17, 2016, and is awaiting sentencing on another felony drug conviction.