Viola Gopher Count is annual tradition for many

By Jonelle Glende, Internet Director
VIOLA, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Viola Gopher Count has been an annual tradition for many local families for years.

KTTC viewer Sally Willis-Oeltjen shared this photo of her mother, Kaye (Parker) Willis. The picture shows a young Willis riding her pony, named Sammy, in the Gopher Count Parade in 1948 or 1949.

Willis-Oeltjen says, "Mom won 1st place for her pony that year."

