People line streets of Viola for annual Gopher Count parade

One of the oldest community celebrations in the state, the Viola Gopher Count, is in full swing.

The parade for the 143rd annual Gopher Count got underway Thursday morning. People had their seats picked well in advance to watch the floats as they passed by.

The event is considered a holiday in Viola, and for some, it has been a family tradition for decades.

The Gopher Count began as a competition between farmers to see who could collect the most gopher feet.

Thursday's parade is followed by an afternoon filled with food and games for all ages, including a gopher gold hunt and bean bag tournament. The day will wrap up with a concert in the park at 5:30 p.m. and fireworks at dusk.