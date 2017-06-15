Blimp crashes near U.S. Open

An official with the company operating an advertising blimp at the U.S. Open golf tournament in Wisconsin says the pilot is "OK" after the craft crashed but that he is being taken to a hospital.

An official with the company operating an advertising blimp at the U.S. Open golf tournament in Wisconsin says the pilot is "OK" after the craft crashed but that he is being taken to a hospital.

The Latest: Sheriff: Pilot in blimp crash seriously burned

The Latest: Sheriff: Pilot in blimp crash seriously burned

A blimp deflated and crashed near the U.S. Open Thursday at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

Several people attending the golf tournament tweeted video of the blimp, which some said appeared to be on fire, falling to the ground.

Pretty sure I just watched the blimp crash at the #USOPEN! Hope everybody is ok! pic.twitter.com/OSOCSBF46p — Adam Johnson (@Coach_Guy_AJ) June 15, 2017

NBC News reports AirSign confirmed that they own the blimp. AirSign is an advertising company.

AirSign said only the pilot was on board at the time of the crash. NBC News reports the pilot was able to escape before the blimp hit the ground.

The pilot was injured in the crash, and airlifted to the hospital by medical helicopter. Authorities tell the Associated Press the pilot suffered serious burns.

There is no word on what caused the crash at this time.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.