Blimp crashes near U.S. Open - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Blimp crashes near U.S. Open

Posted:
By Jonelle Glende, Internet Director
Connect
(KTTC) -

A blimp deflated and crashed near the U.S. Open Thursday at Erin Hills in Wisconsin.

Several people attending the golf tournament tweeted video of the blimp, which some said appeared to be on fire, falling to the ground.

NBC News reports AirSign confirmed that they own the blimp. AirSign is an advertising company.

AirSign said only the pilot was on board at the time of the crash. NBC News reports the pilot was able to escape before the blimp hit the ground.

The pilot was injured in the crash, and airlifted to the hospital by medical helicopter. Authorities tell the Associated Press the pilot suffered serious burns.

There is no word on what caused the crash at this time.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.