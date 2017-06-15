Rochester woman charged for helping wanted man

A Rochester woman is behind bars after admitting to helping a man wanted by Olmsted and Goodhue County authorities.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, deputies learned that Brent Espenson, who is wanted in connection with a kidnapping was possibly staying at an apartment on the 500 block of Northern Hills Drive NE in Rochester.

Deputies went to the apartment on Tuesday, and spoke with Nicole Jean Thompson, 37, who lives at the apartment.

While Espenson was not at the apartment at the time, the sheriff's office said Thompson admitted the fugitive had stayed there Monday night. Thompson told deputies she knew Espenson was wanted and did not call law enforcement.

Thomspson allegedly told deputies she did not care if she was arrested for helping Espenson, and she said she would not help deputies find him.

Deputies arrested Thompson. She has been charged with Felony Aiding an Offender.

Espenson is still wanted by authorities in Olmsted County. He is wanted as the primary suspect in a kidnapping and assault that happened last Monday.

A deputy had spotted Espenson over the weekend, parked at Westchester Drive and Howard Street NW. When the deputy made eye contact with him, he took off, leading a high speed chase. The deputy called off the pursuit when speeds topped 100 miles per hour.

The Goodhue County Sheriff's Office has since issued another arrest warrant for Espenson. The warrant out of Goodhue County was issued Wednesday and is for 2nd Degree Assault.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact law enforcement or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.