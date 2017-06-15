Throwback Thursday: Viola's Gopher Count circa 1950

A Rochester woman is behind bars after admitting to helping a man wanted by Olmsted and Goodhue County authorities. According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, deputies learned that Brent Espenson, who is wanted in connection with a kidnapping was possibly staying at an apartment on Northern Hills Drive NE.More >>
Longtime Rep. Paul Thissen joins an already crowded field of DFL candidates for governor. Thissen plans to formally launch his campaign Thursday to replace Gov. Mark Dayton, who decided against a third term.More >>
The Army Corps of Engineers will be in Wabasha Thursday night to host a public meeting about a drafted plan to manage dredged material from the Upper Mississippi that will affect hundreds of acres of farmland.More >>
At long last, the work to dredge Albert Lea's Fountain Lake is about to get underway. Officials have set a date and a route to dump lake sediment. The Shell Rock River Watershed District Board met Wednesday afternoon to settle the route that will be used to transfer sediment from the lake to the Confined Disposal Facility.More >>
Mayo Clinic's shuttle parking on 2nd street is apparently the right idea. All of the Destination Medical center plans revolve around an idea of "park once".More >>
They got a trophy and a championship belt to boot. An Austin police officer and his K9 partner took first place at the regional K9 trials this week. Officer Derek Ellis and his Belgian Malinois, Rudy, competed in the United States Police Canine Association's Region 12 Patrol Dog Certification, which took place in Fargo, N.D., from Sunday through Tuesday.More >>
Police are calling an early morning drug bust one of the largest heroin seizures in Rochester history.More >>
The suspected gunman in a shooting that injured a U.S. congressman and three others during a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia Wednesday morning has died from his injuries.More >>
The beautiful weather we've had in recent weeks means many Minnesotans are getting outside and enjoying the outdoors. But some activities can be dangerous. Just last week two separate incidents at Sugar Loaf rock in Winona resulted in a need for rescue. The good news is that these type of incidents aren't very common. In Winona Assistant Fire Chief Joel Corcoran's 10 years on the job, there have only been 6 fall-related incidents at Sugar Loaf Rock. The bad news is that two of th...More >>
