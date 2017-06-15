Throwback Thursday: Viola's Gopher Count circa 1950 - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Throwback Thursday: Viola's Gopher Count circa 1950

Posted:
By Jacob Murphey, Anchor/Producer
(KTTC) -

Every June since 1874, Viola has a Gopher Count. 

It started simply enough, with local farmers choosing teams and each team collecting as many gopher tails as possible. 

The team with the fewest tails paid fifty cents each to a treasurer, which was then used to pay for a picnic for the winning team. 

By the time this photograph from the History Center of Olmsted County was taken on June 15, 1950, the annual event had become a town-wide celebration with speakers, concerts, parades, and a variety of other activities. 

At 143 years, the Viola Gopher Count is now one of the oldest running celebrations in the nation.
 

