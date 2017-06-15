Honkers reach .500 with 13-5 win over La Crosse

The Rochester Honkers (8-8) used two-homer days from Zach Zubia and Mike Echavia to take a 13-5 game and reach .500 once again.

The La Crosse Loggers (5-11) got out to an early lead scoring a run in the second on a bases loaded walk to make it 1-0.

In the third, the Honkers quickly took the lead with a four run inning.

The big hit of the inning came off the bat of Mike Echavia, who drilled the first pitch he saw over the wall for a three-run shot, giving the Honkers a 3-1 lead. Then the next batter, Zach Zubia knocked one over the wall as well, to make it 4-1 Rochester.

After the Loggers added one in the fourth on a Nick Schranck solo shot, Zach Zubia would go deep once again, this time a three-run shot to give his team a 7-2 lead.

The Honkers would extend their lead with Rees Rua's two-run single to make it 9-3. Then Mike Echavia matched Zubia's two-homer night with another three run shot to make it 12-2.

The Loggers added two in the sixth to make it 12-5 and the Honkers would add one more in the eighth leading to the 13-5 final score.

Spencer Johnson was given the win with his four inning of relief, giving up four runs on five hits, with two walks and two strikeouts.

Hunter Davis was dealt the loss, with 3.1 innings giving up six runs, on eight hits with two walks and five strikeouts.

The Honkers are on the road Thursday, as they play the Mankato MoonDogs (8-7) at 7:05 at Franklin Rogers Park.