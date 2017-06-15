Twins lose 6-4 to Seattle

Despite a late rally, the Minnesota Twins couldn't overcome an early five-run deficit, losing 6-4 Wednesday to the Seattle Mariners.

With Ervin Santana (L, 8-4) on the mound, the Twins looked to take the third game of this four game series, but early home runs dashed those hopes.

Santana gave up a home run in the top of the first, a two-run shot to Mitch Haniger, as Seattle took a 2-0 lead.

Hitting .421 against the Twins this season entering Wednesday's game, Mike Zunino hit his fourth home run against the Twins in the third inning. It was his sixth of the year, this time a three-run home run to give the Mariners a 5-0 lead.

The Twins cut the deficit in the fifth, as Eduardo Escobar and Byron Buxton hit home runs off of Mariners' starter Sam Gaviglio (W, 3-1) to make it a 5-2 game, but they couldn't do any more that inning, as Gaviglio struck out the the other three batters that inning, to maintain a three run lead.

Seattle added one more in the sixth, with Danny Valencia's RBI single to make it 6-2. In the bottom of the inning, Miguel Sano took the first pitch he saw over the center field wall to make it 6-4, knocking Gaviglio out of the game. That would be all for the Twins that inning, as the strikeout killed any chance of more runs for the Twins, as James Pazos struck out Max Kepler and Kennys Vargas to end the inning with the score 6-4.

The Twins would threaten in the ninth, with two of the first three batters reaching base, but Edwin Diaz (S, 11) escaped from the early jam, and gave his team a 6-4 victory.

The Twins look to salvage a split in Thursday's series finale, with Jose Berrios (5-1) taking the mound at 12:10 against Ariel Miranda (6-2).