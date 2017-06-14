DMC Transportation meeting gives update on plans for future

Mayo Clinic's shuttle parking on 2nd street is apparently the right idea.

All of the Destination Medical center plans revolve around an idea of "park once".

"Really the goal is to make it more convenient for people to come to work to come downtown, to park once and once you park, to easily get around," Patrick Seeb, Director of Economic Development and Placemaking for DMC, said.

Everyone working on DMC has narrowed down to three plans that include parking on the peripheries of downtown.

The question now is how will they get to the heart of the city?

The three plans rising to the top are a tram system, a Bus Rapid Transit system, and an above-ground monorail.

"The bus rapid transport system is more popular because of the fact that it's probably the least of expense," City Councilman Mark Bilderback said. "It's still mobile and are able to do different things with it, you can change routes but you can also make it to have fixed routes."

While the bus system is popular, Councilman Mark Bilderback says the monorail, or AGT, is also popular because it is the new thing.

"I think it's just an interesting new concept and so people are interested because it's really the first time they've heard about it," Bilderback said.

DMC planners say there's a lot of excitement to make a working transportation system.

"I think people are looking forward to the opportunity of not having to pay for expensive parking and not driving around all of downtown to figure out where to park," Seeb said. "And also, throughout the day, to not have to get back to your car and drive somewhere else."

At the end of the day, it's that public input that's going to make or break these plans.

That's what they need to understand, we need to hear their input," Bilderback said. "We need them to let us know what they think and why. The more of that we get, that's going to help us bring it to a conclusion that hopefully will be the best for Rochester."