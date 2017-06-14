Austin officer, K9 partner win first place at regional trials

They got a trophy and a championship belt to boot. An Austin police officer and his K9 partner took first place at the regional K9 trials this week.

Officer Derek Ellis and his Belgian Malinois, Rudy, competed in the United States Police Canine Association's Region 12 Patrol Dog Certification, which took place in Fargo, N.D., from Sunday through Tuesday.

Officer Ellis and Rudy won the championship by scoring 693 points out of a possible 700, beating nearly 90 other dogs and handlers from around the Midwest. The teams competed in events involving agility, obedience, evidence and suspect searches, and more. When it came time to demonstrate Rudy's bite and takedowns, fellow Austin Officer Ryan Leif played the role of decoy.

Officer Ellis and Rudy have been together for nearly two years. After going through the event, their bond is even stronger.

"We're already pretty close. I mean, he's really my pet when we're at home. We come to work and he's still my pet -- we're just working. We're together 24/7 and going up there, really just trying to have fun and do well at the trials, I'd say we're even closer than we were," said Officer Ellis.

He added that there is still room for improvement, and he hopes to achieve an even higher score next year.

Officer Ellis' father was also A K9 handler who worked at the Mower County Sheriff's Office.