Officials set a date to dredge Albert Lea's Fountain Lake

At long last, the work to dredge Albert Lea's Fountain Lake is about to get underway. Officials have set a date and a route to dump lake sediment.

The Shell Rock River Watershed District Board met Wednesday afternoon to settle the route that will be used to transfer sediment from the lake to the Confined Disposal Facility. The transfer begins on August 15.

The District Administrator says they also talked about a time line for the bidding process, the 'best value bid,' what goes into it and how it will work.

They discussed the price per cubic yard for bidding and who would be on the committee to examine the bids.

Their next workshop on this will be on June 28.

