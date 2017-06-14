Wednesday Farmer's Market returns to Apache Mall parking lot

There is no need to wait for the weekend to buy farm-fresh veggies. Wednesday marks the return of the Wednesday Farmer's Market in the Apache Mall parking lot in Rochester.

The Wednesday market is a quieter and smaller version of the Saturday market, with easy parking and enough options to refill the fridge with fresh food in the middle of the week.

The Wednesday markets run from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. through September 27 in the parking lot just south of the mall.