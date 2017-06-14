Students tackle tough subjects using theater

Middle school students used theater to get equipped to handle some of the tough situations they could encounter when they return to school in the fall.

Climb Theatre put on special performances about anti-bullying and dealing with cliques and exclusion for incoming sixth graders Wednesday morning at Willow Creek Middle School and John Adams Middle School.

The performances are interactive and allow the students to participate in scenario skits.

On Wednesday afternoon, other middle school students joined the incoming sixth grade class to record some anti-bullying service announcements.

Eighth grade students Sarah Strauss and Alicia Fogarty invited the theater group to perform as a way to earn their silver award for Girl Scouts, the second highest award in girl scouting.