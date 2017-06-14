Yanez arrives at courthouse on 3rd day of deliberations - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Yanez arrives at courthouse on 3rd day of deliberations

Posted:
Photo: KARE-TV Photo: KARE-TV
ST. PAUL, Minn. (KTTC) -

A Minnesota jury is now in its third day of deliberations in the trial of a police officer who fatally shot a driver during a traffic stop last summer.

Officer Jeronimo Yanez is charged with manslaughter in the July 6, 2016 death of Philando Castile. 

Yanez arrived on the 8th floor of the courthouse in St. Paul around 10 a.m. Wednesday, but there is no word that the jury has reached any verdict.

Yanez shot Castile moments after Castile informed him he was carrying a handgun. He said Castile was ignoring his commands not to take the gun out.

Prosecutors say Yanez overreacted.

The jury got to work at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to continue deliberating until 4:30 p.m., unless they reach a verdict. 

We will continue to watch for any updates from the jury.

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Police: Heroin bust is one of largest in Rochester history

    Police: Heroin bust is one of largest in Rochester history

    Antonio BeasleyAntonio Beasley

    Police are calling an early morning drug bust one of the largest heroin seizures in Rochester history.

    More >>

    Police are calling an early morning drug bust one of the largest heroin seizures in Rochester history.

    More >>

  • Two people fall from Sugar Loaf in back-to-back accidents, how to prevent yourself from doing the same

    Two people fall from Sugar Loaf in back-to-back accidents, how to prevent yourself from doing the same

    The beautiful weather we've had in recent weeks means many Minnesotans are getting outside and enjoying the outdoors. But some activities can be dangerous. Just last week two separate incidents at Sugar Loaf rock in Winona resulted in a need for rescue. The good news is that these type of incidents aren't very common. In Winona Assistant Fire Chief Joel Corcoran's 10 years on the job, there have only been 6 fall-related incidents at Sugar Loaf Rock. The bad news is that two of th...

    More >>

    The beautiful weather we've had in recent weeks means many Minnesotans are getting outside and enjoying the outdoors. But some activities can be dangerous. Just last week two separate incidents at Sugar Loaf rock in Winona resulted in a need for rescue. The good news is that these type of incidents aren't very common. In Winona Assistant Fire Chief Joel Corcoran's 10 years on the job, there have only been 6 fall-related incidents at Sugar Loaf Rock. The bad news is that two of th...

    More >>

  • news alert

    UPDATE: Gunman dies after injuring four in Alexandria shooting

    UPDATE: Gunman dies after injuring four in Alexandria shooting

    James HodgkinsonJames Hodgkinson

    The suspected gunman in a shooting that injured a U.S. congressman and three others during a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia Wednesday morning has died from his injuries.

    More >>

    The suspected gunman in a shooting that injured a U.S. congressman and three others during a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia Wednesday morning has died from his injuries.

    More >>

  • Burglars steal safe from Rochester non-profit coffee shop

    Burglars steal safe from Rochester non-profit coffee shop

    A non-profit Rochester coffee shop suffered a major loss after burglars took a safe with hundreds of dollars inside. Rochester Police said someone smashed the front door of St. James Coffee on 41st Street NW sometime between 5 p.m. Sunday and 6:40 a.m. Monday.

    More >>

    A non-profit Rochester coffee shop suffered a major loss after burglars took a safe with hundreds of dollars inside. Rochester Police said someone smashed the front door of St. James Coffee on 41st Street NW sometime between 5 p.m. Sunday and 6:40 a.m. Monday.

    More >>

  • Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea will consolidate some of its services to the Austin campus

    Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea will consolidate some of its services to the Austin campus

    Because of staffing shortages, rising costs and declining reimbursements for their services, Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea has decided to move some of its services over to Austin. Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea will 'consolidate' its ICU, major surgery and childbirth services to the Austin campus, providing the services in one location instead of two. 

    More >>

    Because of staffing shortages, rising costs and declining reimbursements for their services, Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea has decided to move some of its services over to Austin. Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea will 'consolidate' its ICU, major surgery and childbirth services to the Austin campus, providing the services in one location instead of two. 

    More >>

  • Miracle Field League Adaptive Summer Ball Program in full swing

    Miracle Field League Adaptive Summer Ball Program in full swing

    The Miracle Field League Adaptive Summer Ball Program is now in full swing in Rochester. And when players take the field, it's not about the score.. Instead, it's about learning life lessons -- like confidence, camaraderie and sportsmanship. The first youth games of the season took place Tuesday evening at Miracle Field at Watson Sports Complex on Essex Parkway Northwest.

    More >>

    The Miracle Field League Adaptive Summer Ball Program is now in full swing in Rochester. And when players take the field, it's not about the score.. Instead, it's about learning life lessons -- like confidence, camaraderie and sportsmanship. The first youth games of the season took place Tuesday evening at Miracle Field at Watson Sports Complex on Essex Parkway Northwest.

    More >>

  • Handgun found in the street in Stewartville

    Handgun found in the street in Stewartville

    The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is looking for the owner of a handgun that was found in the middle of the street in Stewartville.  

    More >>

    The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is looking for the owner of a handgun that was found in the middle of the street in Stewartville.  

    More >>

  • Two Rochester residents compete in Season 9 of American Ninja Warrior

    Two Rochester residents compete in Season 9 of American Ninja Warrior

    Season 9 of American Ninja Warrior premiered Monday night on NBC. Though that's exciting in itself, what's more exciting is that two Rochester residents made the cut for competition this season. If you saw Roo Yori or Candace Granberg in their work element, you'd never guess they are physical machines. Yori works as an assistant supervisor in a lab at Mayo Clinic, and Granberg is a pediatric neurologist at Mayo Clinic. Put aside their medical careers, and you've got two very fit a...

    More >>

    Season 9 of American Ninja Warrior premiered Monday night on NBC. Though that's exciting in itself, what's more exciting is that two Rochester residents made the cut for competition this season. If you saw Roo Yori or Candace Granberg in their work element, you'd never guess they are physical machines. Yori works as an assistant supervisor in a lab at Mayo Clinic, and Granberg is a pediatric neurologist at Mayo Clinic. Put aside their medical careers, and you've got two very fit a...

    More >>
Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.