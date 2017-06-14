Yanez arrives at courthouse on 3rd day of deliberations

A Minnesota jury is now in its third day of deliberations in the trial of a police officer who fatally shot a driver during a traffic stop last summer.

Officer Jeronimo Yanez is charged with manslaughter in the July 6, 2016 death of Philando Castile.

Yanez arrived on the 8th floor of the courthouse in St. Paul around 10 a.m. Wednesday, but there is no word that the jury has reached any verdict.

Yanez shot Castile moments after Castile informed him he was carrying a handgun. He said Castile was ignoring his commands not to take the gun out.

Prosecutors say Yanez overreacted.

The jury got to work at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and is expected to continue deliberating until 4:30 p.m., unless they reach a verdict.

