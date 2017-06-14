Police: Heroin bust is one of largest in Rochester history

Police are calling an early morning drug bust one of the largest heroin seizures in Rochester history.

Rochester Police said a lengthy narcotics investigation led to a traffic stop at the 900 block of Elton Hills Drive NW at 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police said investigators seized 215 grams of heroin. The drugs have a street value of more than $40,000. Police said the average amount of heroin in a hit of the drug is 0.1 gram.

Police arrested Antonio Beasley, 35, of Rochester, who investigators say was connected with overdoses in the area.

Capt. John Sherwin said it was a significant arrest and said people like Beasley are "peddling death."

Beasely faces a 1st degree sales charge.

In connection with the arrest, investigators executed a search warrant at 1716 8½ Street SE, #107 at 4 a.m., and found 5 grams of heroin.

Police said Tara Lea Mitchell, 33, of Rochester, was arrested and faces a 3rd degree sales charge.