Minnesota's lawmakers react to Alexandria shooting

Lawmakers are tweeting their support for the victims of a shooting that injured multiple people in Alexandria, Virginia Wednesday morning.
NBC News reports House Majority Whip Steve Scalise from Louisiana was among the victims.
Alexandria Police said five people, including the shooter were taken to area hospitals.
U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, who represents Minnesota's 1st Congressional District tweeted his condolences, and thanked Capitol Police:
My prayers go out to the victims of the congressional baseball practice shooting. Thank you to Capitol Police for your heroism and service.— Tim Walz (@RepTimWalz) June 14, 2017
Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota also tweeted that there are, "no words to describe how terrible this is."
Prayers for Rep. Scalise, aides, law enforcement, and all those who were hurt. No words to describe how terrible this is.— Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 14, 2017
For the latest developments in the shooting and the active investigation, click here.
A congressman was reportedly among multiple people shot during a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia Wednesday morning.More >>
A congressman was reportedly among multiple people shot during a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia Wednesday morning.More >>
Lawmakers are tweeting their support for the victims of a shooting that injured multiple people in Alexandria, Virginia Wednesday morning.More >>
Lawmakers are tweeting their support for the victims of a shooting that injured multiple people in Alexandria, Virginia Wednesday morning.More >>
The Miracle Field League Adaptive Summer Ball Program is now in full swing in Rochester. And when players take the field, it's not about the score.. Instead, it's about learning life lessons -- like confidence, camaraderie and sportsmanship. The first youth games of the season took place Tuesday evening at Miracle Field at Watson Sports Complex on Essex Parkway Northwest.More >>
The Miracle Field League Adaptive Summer Ball Program is now in full swing in Rochester. And when players take the field, it's not about the score.. Instead, it's about learning life lessons -- like confidence, camaraderie and sportsmanship. The first youth games of the season took place Tuesday evening at Miracle Field at Watson Sports Complex on Essex Parkway Northwest.More >>
The beautiful weather we've had in recent weeks means many Minnesotans are getting outside and enjoying the outdoors. But some activities can be dangerous. Just last week two separate incidents at Sugar Loaf rock in Winona resulted in a need for rescue. The good news is that these type of incidents aren't very common. In Winona Assistant Fire Chief Joel Corcoran's 10 years on the job, there have only been 6 fall-related incidents at Sugar Loaf Rock. The bad news is that two of th...More >>
The beautiful weather we've had in recent weeks means many Minnesotans are getting outside and enjoying the outdoors. But some activities can be dangerous. Just last week two separate incidents at Sugar Loaf rock in Winona resulted in a need for rescue. The good news is that these type of incidents aren't very common. In Winona Assistant Fire Chief Joel Corcoran's 10 years on the job, there have only been 6 fall-related incidents at Sugar Loaf Rock. The bad news is that two of th...More >>
Because of staffing shortages, rising costs and declining reimbursements for their services, Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea has decided to move some of its services over to Austin. Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea will 'consolidate' its ICU, major surgery and childbirth services to the Austin campus, providing the services in one location instead of two.More >>
Because of staffing shortages, rising costs and declining reimbursements for their services, Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea has decided to move some of its services over to Austin. Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea will 'consolidate' its ICU, major surgery and childbirth services to the Austin campus, providing the services in one location instead of two.More >>
Minnesota's Legislature is suing Gov. Mark Dayton over his veto of lawmakers' funding.More >>
Minnesota's Legislature is suing Gov. Mark Dayton over his veto of lawmakers' funding.More >>
A non-profit Rochester coffee shop suffered a major loss after burglars took a safe with hundreds of dollars inside. Rochester Police said someone smashed the front door of St. James Coffee on 41st Street NW sometime between 5 p.m. Sunday and 6:40 a.m. Monday.More >>
A non-profit Rochester coffee shop suffered a major loss after burglars took a safe with hundreds of dollars inside. Rochester Police said someone smashed the front door of St. James Coffee on 41st Street NW sometime between 5 p.m. Sunday and 6:40 a.m. Monday.More >>
Golfers took advantage of the beautiful weather June 5 to tee it up for ABC. This was the 16th year for the On the Tee with ABC golf tournament, which is one of Ability Building Center's major fundraisers of the year.More >>
Golfers took advantage of the beautiful weather June 5 to tee it up for ABC. This was the 16th year for the On the Tee with ABC golf tournament, which is one of Ability Building Center's major fundraisers of the year.More >>
The beautiful weather we've had in recent weeks means many Minnesotans are getting outside and enjoying the outdoors. But some activities can be dangerous. Just last week two separate incidents at Sugar Loaf rock in Winona resulted in a need for rescue. The good news is that these type of incidents aren't very common. In Winona Assistant Fire Chief Joel Corcoran's 10 years on the job, there have only been 6 fall-related incidents at Sugar Loaf Rock. The bad news is that two of th...More >>
The beautiful weather we've had in recent weeks means many Minnesotans are getting outside and enjoying the outdoors. But some activities can be dangerous. Just last week two separate incidents at Sugar Loaf rock in Winona resulted in a need for rescue. The good news is that these type of incidents aren't very common. In Winona Assistant Fire Chief Joel Corcoran's 10 years on the job, there have only been 6 fall-related incidents at Sugar Loaf Rock. The bad news is that two of th...More >>
A congressman was reportedly among multiple people shot during a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia Wednesday morning.More >>
A congressman was reportedly among multiple people shot during a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia Wednesday morning.More >>
Because of staffing shortages, rising costs and declining reimbursements for their services, Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea has decided to move some of its services over to Austin. Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea will 'consolidate' its ICU, major surgery and childbirth services to the Austin campus, providing the services in one location instead of two.More >>
Because of staffing shortages, rising costs and declining reimbursements for their services, Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea has decided to move some of its services over to Austin. Mayo Clinic Health System in Albert Lea will 'consolidate' its ICU, major surgery and childbirth services to the Austin campus, providing the services in one location instead of two.More >>
A non-profit Rochester coffee shop suffered a major loss after burglars took a safe with hundreds of dollars inside. Rochester Police said someone smashed the front door of St. James Coffee on 41st Street NW sometime between 5 p.m. Sunday and 6:40 a.m. Monday.More >>
A non-profit Rochester coffee shop suffered a major loss after burglars took a safe with hundreds of dollars inside. Rochester Police said someone smashed the front door of St. James Coffee on 41st Street NW sometime between 5 p.m. Sunday and 6:40 a.m. Monday.More >>
The Miracle Field League Adaptive Summer Ball Program is now in full swing in Rochester. And when players take the field, it's not about the score.. Instead, it's about learning life lessons -- like confidence, camaraderie and sportsmanship. The first youth games of the season took place Tuesday evening at Miracle Field at Watson Sports Complex on Essex Parkway Northwest.More >>
The Miracle Field League Adaptive Summer Ball Program is now in full swing in Rochester. And when players take the field, it's not about the score.. Instead, it's about learning life lessons -- like confidence, camaraderie and sportsmanship. The first youth games of the season took place Tuesday evening at Miracle Field at Watson Sports Complex on Essex Parkway Northwest.More >>
Season 9 of American Ninja Warrior premiered Monday night on NBC. Though that's exciting in itself, what's more exciting is that two Rochester residents made the cut for competition this season. If you saw Roo Yori or Candace Granberg in their work element, you'd never guess they are physical machines. Yori works as an assistant supervisor in a lab at Mayo Clinic, and Granberg is a pediatric neurologist at Mayo Clinic. Put aside their medical careers, and you've got two very fit a...More >>
Season 9 of American Ninja Warrior premiered Monday night on NBC. Though that's exciting in itself, what's more exciting is that two Rochester residents made the cut for competition this season. If you saw Roo Yori or Candace Granberg in their work element, you'd never guess they are physical machines. Yori works as an assistant supervisor in a lab at Mayo Clinic, and Granberg is a pediatric neurologist at Mayo Clinic. Put aside their medical careers, and you've got two very fit a...More >>
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is looking for the owner of a handgun that was found in the middle of the street in Stewartville.More >>
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is looking for the owner of a handgun that was found in the middle of the street in Stewartville.More >>