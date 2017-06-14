Minnesota's lawmakers react to Alexandria shooting - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Minnesota's lawmakers react to Alexandria shooting

Posted:
By Jonelle Glende, Internet Director
Lawmakers are tweeting their support for the victims of a shooting that injured multiple people in Alexandria, Virginia Wednesday morning.

NBC News reports House Majority Whip Steve Scalise from Louisiana was among the victims.

Alexandria Police said five people, including the shooter were taken to area hospitals.

U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, who represents Minnesota's 1st Congressional District tweeted his condolences, and thanked Capitol Police:

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota also tweeted that there are, "no words to describe how terrible this is."

For the latest developments in the shooting and the active investigation, click here.

