Minnesota's lawmakers react to Alexandria shooting

Lawmakers are tweeting their support for the victims of a shooting that injured multiple people in Alexandria, Virginia Wednesday morning.

NBC News reports House Majority Whip Steve Scalise from Louisiana was among the victims.

Alexandria Police said five people, including the shooter were taken to area hospitals.

U.S. Rep. Tim Walz, who represents Minnesota's 1st Congressional District tweeted his condolences, and thanked Capitol Police:

My prayers go out to the victims of the congressional baseball practice shooting. Thank you to Capitol Police for your heroism and service. — Tim Walz (@RepTimWalz) June 14, 2017

Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota also tweeted that there are, "no words to describe how terrible this is."

Prayers for Rep. Scalise, aides, law enforcement, and all those who were hurt. No words to describe how terrible this is. — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) June 14, 2017

