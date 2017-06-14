UPDATE: U.S. congressman among 5 injured, including shooter, in Alexandria shooting

A congressman was one of four victims in a shooting during a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia Wednesday morning.

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) was one of four victims shot at the 400 block of E. Monroe Street. In a statement released by Scalise's office, he was shot in the hip. He is undergoing surgery and in stable condition at MedStar Washington Hospital Center.

Officers responded to reports of an active shooter at the park at 7:09 a.m. Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown said in an update to reporters that five people were taken to the hospital, including the shooter.

NBC News reports sources say at least one Capitol Police officer was injured in the shooting; however, police say the people involved will not be identified at this time.

The victims were practicing for a congressional baseball game scheduled for Thursday night when the shooter opened fire.

Sen. Rand Paul, who was at the practice, told MSNBC that the shooting could have had a much worse outcome if Rep. Scalise had not been there. Scalise is the House Majority Whip, and as House leadership, Scalise always has Capitol Police with him as a security detail.

"By him being there, he probably saved everybody else's life because if you don't have a leadership person there, there would have been no security there," said Sen. Paul.

Alexandria Police tweeted shortly after the shooting that the suspect was taken into custody.

UPDATE: Suspect is in custody and not a threat. PIO will be onscene shortly to share updates. — Alexandria Police (@AlexandriaVAPD) June 14, 2017

President Donald Trump issued a statement saying he and Vice President Mike Pence knew of the shooting and are monitoring developments. He said their thoughts and prayers were with the people affected.

Rep. Steve Scalise of Louisiana, a true friend and patriot, was badly injured but will fully recover. Our thoughts and prayers are with him. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 14, 2017

