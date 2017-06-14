UPDATE: U.S. congressman among 5 injured, including shooter, in - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

news alert

UPDATE: U.S. congressman among 5 injured, including shooter, in Alexandria shooting

Posted:
By Jonelle Glende, Internet Director
Connect
Rep. Steve Scalise / Photo: U.S. House of Representatives Rep. Steve Scalise / Photo: U.S. House of Representatives
(KTTC) -

A congressman was one of four victims in a shooting during a baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia Wednesday morning.

U.S. Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) was one of four victims shot at the 400 block of E. Monroe Street. In a statement released by Scalise's office, he was shot in the hip. He is undergoing surgery and in stable condition at MedStar Washington Hospital Center. 

Officers responded to reports of an active shooter at the park at 7:09 a.m. Alexandria Police Chief Michael Brown said in an update to reporters that five people were taken to the hospital, including the shooter.

NBC News reports sources say at least one Capitol Police officer was injured in the shooting; however, police say the people involved will not be identified at this time.

The victims were practicing for a congressional baseball game scheduled for Thursday night when the shooter opened fire.

Sen. Rand Paul, who was at the practice, told MSNBC that the shooting could have had a much worse outcome if Rep. Scalise had not been there. Scalise is the House Majority Whip, and as House leadership, Scalise always has Capitol Police with him as a security detail.

"By him being there, he probably saved everybody else's life because if you don't have a leadership person there, there would have been no security there," said Sen. Paul. 

Alexandria Police tweeted shortly after the shooting that the suspect was taken into custody.

President Donald Trump issued a statement saying he and Vice President Mike Pence knew of the shooting and are monitoring developments. He said their thoughts and prayers were with the people affected.

We will keep you updated on the NewsCenter and KTTC.com as we learn more.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.