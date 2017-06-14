Twins have record-breaking night in 20-7 demolition of Mariners

The Minnesota Twins franchise high 28-hit performance and Eddie Rosario's three-homers powered the Twins to a 20-7 win over the visiting Seattle Mariners Tuesday night.

Entering the game the Twins had a five-game losing streak at home, being outscored 62-25 over that stretch.

This quickly flipped in Tuesday's game.

After giving up three quick runs in the first and second to be down 3-0, the Twins answered with four in the second, seven in the third, one in the fourth, and then seven again in the seventh, before scoring their final run in the ninth.

The Twins used 28 hits to score the 20 runs, with only seven of the 28 for extra bases, and five of those seven being home runs.

Every single Twin reached base and only one, Ehire Adrianze, failed to record a hit--he walked in his lone plate appearance.

Brian Dozier, Jorge Polanco and Robbie Grossman recorded two hits, as Dozier drilled a solo shot in the third, and an RBI double in the seventh.

Max Kepler had three hits, including a solo home run to start the scoring in the second, and an RBI single in the seventh.

Kennys Vargas and Jason Castro had four hits, with Vargas driving in a run in the third and seventh with a single, and Castro drove in one in the third and the fourth with singles, and two in the seventh with a single.

Then Eduardo Escobar had five hits, with RBI singles in the third and seventh inning.

Now to the hero of the day, Eddie Rosario. Rosario had a career night, going 4-5 with three home runs. Rosario hit his first, a two-run homer, off Mariners starter Christian Bergman (L, 3-4) in the second inning. Then he hit his second of the game the following inning, another two-run shot in the third off Casey Lawrence. Rosario capped off his day with a home run in the eighth with a solo shot to lead off the inning.

They did all of this without Miguel Sano in the lineup.

The Twins pitching gave up a high number of runs as well, but that seven-run total was just a third of what the Twins scored.

Twins' starter Kyle Gibson (W, 4-4) went six innings, giving up six runs on 12 hits, walking none and striking out four.

The Twins 20 runs were their most since 2014 when they scored 20 runs in a 20-6 win versus the Detroit Tigers. The pitcher of record for that game was Ryan Pressly for his 0.2 shutout innings, and he also pitched today pitching the eighth and ninth.

The lineup for that game included four Twins who started this game, Joe Mauer, Brian Dozier, Eduardo Escobar, and Kennys Vargas.

The Twins look to take the third game of this four game set Wednesday at 7:10 with Ervin Santana (8-3) on the mound against Sam Gaviglio (2-1).