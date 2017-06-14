Miracle Field League Adaptive Summer Ball Program in full swing

The Miracle Field League Adaptive Summer Ball Program is now in full swing in Rochester. And when players take the field, it's not about the score.. Instead, it's about learning life lessons -- like confidence, camaraderie and sportsmanship.

The first youth games of the season took place Tuesday evening at Miracle Field at Watson Sports Complex on Essex Parkway Northwest. From 6 p.m. to 7 p.m., kids ages 4 to 9 played, and from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m., children ages 10 to 13 took the field.

One of the players was 9-year-old Alena Skinner, who has been a part of the program for several years.

"You're really proud of yourself for hitting the ball, and then you just wanna keep constantly doing it," she said. "It feels like you're never just sitting out there [not] doing anything. You're always doing something... It's really fun."

Alena said she also enjoys being on the field with friends.

"You get to cheer them on and have fun with them," she said.

Meanwhile, Alena's parents enjoy cheering her on too.

"When she hits the ball, she gets so excited, she drops the bat and just runs. Sometimes she runs so fast, her walker just shakes when she does that," said Alena's mom, Joline Brandenburg. "I think the biggest thing I noticed is that she's around other individuals with disabilities. At school, there are very few kids that have obvious differences. So in here, she's normal."

Alena added that it feels "really good" knowing her parents are in the bleachers supporting her "because it builds up confidence for you."

This is the 10th year of the program, said Laurie Brownell, president of Miracle Field of Southeastern Minnesota.

The schedule of games for the 2017 season is as follows:

YOUTH GAMES (no scorekeeping):

Tuesday nights - June 13 to Aug. 8. (no game on July 4)

6 p.m. to 7 p.m. (Ages 4 to 9)

7 p.m. to 8 p.m. (Ages 10 to 13)

TEEN / ADULT GAMES (14 and older):

Monday nights - June 12 to Aug. 7 (no game on July 3)

6 p.m. or 7 p.m.

Wednesday nights - June 14 to Aug. 9 (no game on July 5)

6 p.m. or 7 p.m.

The program is free to join. Those interested in taking part can contact Karen Meyer with Parks and Recreation, Adaptive Recreation Division at 507-328-2539 or kmeyer@rochestermn.gov.

Those interested in volunteering at the games can contact Laurie Brownell at 507-271-1640.

