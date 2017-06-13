Minnesota legislators sue Dayton for cutting their funding

Minnesota's Legislature is suing Gov. Mark Dayton over his veto of lawmakers' funding.More >>
A non-profit Rochester coffee shop suffered a major loss after burglars took a safe with hundreds of dollars inside. Rochester Police said someone smashed the front door of St. James Coffee on 41st Street NW sometime between 5 p.m. Sunday and 6:40 a.m. Monday.More >>
Golfers took advantage of the beautiful weather June 5 to tee it up for ABC. This was the 16th year for the On the Tee with ABC golf tournament, which is one of Ability Building Center's major fundraisers of the year.More >>
Teddy Collins started the T&K Basketball program in 2013 after losing his 10-year-old brother Rodney to gun violence in Chicago. Collins hopes to keep kids off the street during the summer by hosting a summer basketball league on Mondays and Tuesdays.More >>
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is looking for the owner of a handgun that was found in the middle of the street in Stewartville.More >>
All eyes will be on Capitol Hill again Tuesday as Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee.More >>
Seniors in Winona will get the chance to see all of the excitement of a parade right at their doorstep Tuesday. Residents of Winona Health's Lake Manor, Senior Living at Watkins, Adith Miller Manor and Roger Metz Manor will gather around for a good old fashioned parade.More >>
Her frightening story of bravery and willpower captivated the nation more than a decade ago, and Tuesday, kidnapping victim Elizabeth Smart is in Rochester to help raise awareness for childhood literacy.More >>
