Golfers tee it up for Ability Building Center

Golfers took advantage of the beautiful weather June 5 to tee it up for ABC.

This was the 16th year for the On the Tee with ABC golf tournament, which is one of Ability Building Center's major fundraisers of the year.

ABC has been improving the quality of life in southeast Minnesota by providing employment services for people with disabilities and special needs.

Organizers say they're impressed every year with community support for ABC.

"What it means to us, [the golf tournament] allows us to provide the next level of service to participants. Things like this help bridge the gap. And so it's very meaningful," said ABC Executive Director Bruce Remme.

The tournament wrapped up Monday evening with a special awards show and a speaker whose life has been changed by Ability Building Center.

ABC has been part of the community since 1956.