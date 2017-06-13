Golfers tee it up for Ability Building Center - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Golfers tee it up for Ability Building Center

Posted:
ROCHESTER, Minn. (KTTC) -

Golfers took advantage of the beautiful weather June 5 to tee it up for ABC.

This was the 16th year for the On the Tee with ABC golf tournament, which is one of Ability Building Center's major fundraisers of the year. 

ABC has been improving the quality of life in southeast Minnesota by providing employment services for people with disabilities and special needs. 

Organizers say they're impressed every year with community support for ABC.

"What it means to us, [the golf tournament] allows us to provide the next level of service to participants. Things like this help bridge the gap. And so it's very meaningful," said ABC Executive Director Bruce Remme. 

The tournament wrapped up Monday evening with a special awards show and a speaker whose life has been changed by Ability Building Center. 

ABC has been part of the community since 1956.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

KTTC
6301 Bandel Road NW, Rochester, MN 55901
Switchboard: 507-288-4444
News tips: 507-280-5125 or news@kttc.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 KTTC. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.