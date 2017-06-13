Rochester basketball program aims to keep kids off the street

Teddy Collins started the T&K Basketball program in 2013 after losing his 10-year-old brother Rodney to gun violence in Chicago.

Collins hopes to keep kids off the street during the summer by hosting a summer basketball league on Mondays and Tuesdays at the Rochester Boys & Girls Club while the kids are out of school.

"The T&K basketball league I started is to keep kids in our community off the street and away from gangs and drugs and violence, while being positive in the community. I was one of these kids at 15 years old. I didn't have anything to do, and sometimes, what we found to do, it was wrong, you know? So by me putting this together, it keeps us all happy while enjoying the game," said Collins.

Collins brings kids from as far away as Albert Lea and the Twin Cities to the Rochester Boys & Girls Club.