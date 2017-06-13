Handgun found in the street in Stewartville - KTTC Rochester, Austin, Mason City News, Weather and Sports

Handgun found in the street in Stewartville

Posted:
STEWARTVILLE, Minn. (KTTC) -

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is looking for the owner of a handgun that was found in the middle of the street in Stewartville. 

The sheriff's office said the loaded gun was found in the middle of the road on the 500 block of 1st Street SE around 2 p.m. Monday. 

A 69-year-old man discovered the Springfield XD-9 model sub-compact 9mm handgun and called 911. 

Deputies ask that the owner of the handgun, or anyone who knows anything about it, to contact the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office.

