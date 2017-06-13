Burglars steal safe from Rochester non-profit coffee shop

A non-profit Rochester coffee shop suffered a major loss after burglars took a safe with hundreds of dollars inside.

Rochester Police said someone smashed the front door of St. James Coffee on 41st Street NW sometime between 5 p.m. Sunday and 6:40 a.m. Monday.

A worker found the broken glass Monday morning and alerted authorities.

A safe with $500 to $1,000 inside was taken from the coffee shop.

St. James Coffee is run mostly by volunteers, with funds benefiting the Catholic church.