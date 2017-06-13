Attorney General Jeff Sessions to testify before Senate Intelligence Committee

All eyes will be on Capitol Hill again Tuesday as Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee. The president, trying to change the debate, will be in Wisconsin Tuesday to push skill based education, jobs and healthcare reform.

The attorney general will testify in an open session, and some very important questions will be asked while he's under oath.

During President Donald Trump's first full Cabinet meeting, Sessions had nothing but praise for the boss.

Sessions will now turn his attention to his testimony in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee.

"What contacts, if any, did he have with Russians before election when he was a campaign surrogate for Donald Trump? And secondly, what role if any did he have in the firing of James Comey?" said Sen. Angus King, a Senate Intelligence Committee member.

Sessions will be asked why he failed to disclose at least one meeting with the Russian ambassador on his security clearance paperwork.

"The President has been clear. Last week in the Rose Garden that he believes the sooner we can get this addressed and dealt with and there has been no collusion," said White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer.

Still a friend of the president told PBS Mr. Trump might take steps to shrink the probe into possible Russian collusion.

"I think he's considering perhaps terminating the Special Counsel. I think he's weighing that option," said Newsmax CEO Christopher Ruddy.

Democrats say terminating Robert Mueller would be a mistake.

"I don't think the Congress would sit still and let the President pick his own investigator," said Rep. Adam Schiff, a House Intelligence Committee member.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer tells NBC News, "Mr. Ruddy never spoke to the president regarding this issue."

Ruddy tells NBC News he did speak with Mr. Trump last week, but says they didn't discuss Mueller in that conversation. He wouldn't say when they discussed the matter.

Experts say there may be some questions where Sessions may invoke executive privilege.