Winona seniors to enjoy annual parade

The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is looking for the owner of a handgun that was found in the middle of the street in Stewartville.More >>
The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office is looking for the owner of a handgun that was found in the middle of the street in Stewartville.More >>
A non-profit Rochester coffee shop suffered a major loss after burglars took a safe with hundreds of dollars inside. Rochester Police said someone smashed the front door of St. James Coffee on 41st Street NW sometime between 5 p.m. Sunday and 6:40 a.m. Monday.More >>
A non-profit Rochester coffee shop suffered a major loss after burglars took a safe with hundreds of dollars inside. Rochester Police said someone smashed the front door of St. James Coffee on 41st Street NW sometime between 5 p.m. Sunday and 6:40 a.m. Monday.More >>
All eyes will be on Capitol Hill again Tuesday as Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee.More >>
All eyes will be on Capitol Hill again Tuesday as Attorney General Jeff Sessions testifies in front of the Senate Intelligence Committee.More >>
Seniors in Winona will get the chance to see all of the excitement of a parade right at their doorstep Tuesday. Residents of Winona Health's Lake Manor, Senior Living at Watkins, Adith Miller Manor and Roger Metz Manor will gather around for a good old fashioned parade.More >>
Seniors in Winona will get the chance to see all of the excitement of a parade right at their doorstep Tuesday. Residents of Winona Health's Lake Manor, Senior Living at Watkins, Adith Miller Manor and Roger Metz Manor will gather around for a good old fashioned parade.More >>
Her frightening story of bravery and willpower captivated the nation more than a decade ago, and Tuesday, kidnapping victim Elizabeth Smart is in Rochester to help raise awareness for childhood literacy.More >>
Her frightening story of bravery and willpower captivated the nation more than a decade ago, and Tuesday, kidnapping victim Elizabeth Smart is in Rochester to help raise awareness for childhood literacy.More >>
Season 9 of American Ninja Warrior premiered Monday night on NBC. Though that's exciting in itself, what's more exciting is that two Rochester residents made the cut for competition this season. If you saw Roo Yori or Candace Granberg in their work element, you'd never guess they are physical machines. Yori works as an assistant supervisor in a lab at Mayo Clinic, and Granberg is a pediatric neurologist at Mayo Clinic. Put aside their medical careers, and you've got two very fit a...More >>
Season 9 of American Ninja Warrior premiered Monday night on NBC. Though that's exciting in itself, what's more exciting is that two Rochester residents made the cut for competition this season. If you saw Roo Yori or Candace Granberg in their work element, you'd never guess they are physical machines. Yori works as an assistant supervisor in a lab at Mayo Clinic, and Granberg is a pediatric neurologist at Mayo Clinic. Put aside their medical careers, and you've got two very fit a...More >>
A portion of a large tree fell onto a Rochester home during Monday afternoon's thunderstorms. It happened on 8th Avenue Northwest, about half a mile from John Marshall High School. Deanna Schnell said she, her two sons, and a child from her day care were inside the home.More >>
A portion of a large tree fell onto a Rochester home during Monday afternoon's thunderstorms. It happened on 8th Avenue Northwest, about half a mile from John Marshall High School. Deanna Schnell said she, her two sons, and a child from her day care were inside the home.More >>
More than 80 people protested outside Rochester Civic Theatre Monday evening over frustrations with the company's leadership. A group called Friends of the Rochester Civic Theatre organized the demonstration, which began at 5 p.m.More >>
More than 80 people protested outside Rochester Civic Theatre Monday evening over frustrations with the company's leadership. A group called Friends of the Rochester Civic Theatre organized the demonstration, which began at 5 p.m.More >>
The Mayo Civic Center Commission presented its 2016 annual report before Rochester council members Monday afternoon. According to the report, the Civic Center generated an economic impact of $38,114,968 last year.More >>
The Mayo Civic Center Commission presented its 2016 annual report before Rochester council members Monday afternoon. According to the report, the Civic Center generated an economic impact of $38,114,968 last year.More >>
A portion of a large tree fell onto a Rochester home during Monday afternoon's thunderstorms. It happened on 8th Avenue Northwest, about half a mile from John Marshall High School. Deanna Schnell said she, her two sons, and a child from her day care were inside the home.More >>
A portion of a large tree fell onto a Rochester home during Monday afternoon's thunderstorms. It happened on 8th Avenue Northwest, about half a mile from John Marshall High School. Deanna Schnell said she, her two sons, and a child from her day care were inside the home.More >>
Season 9 of American Ninja Warrior premiered Monday night on NBC. Though that's exciting in itself, what's more exciting is that two Rochester residents made the cut for competition this season. If you saw Roo Yori or Candace Granberg in their work element, you'd never guess they are physical machines. Yori works as an assistant supervisor in a lab at Mayo Clinic, and Granberg is a pediatric neurologist at Mayo Clinic. Put aside their medical careers, and you've got two very fit a...More >>
Season 9 of American Ninja Warrior premiered Monday night on NBC. Though that's exciting in itself, what's more exciting is that two Rochester residents made the cut for competition this season. If you saw Roo Yori or Candace Granberg in their work element, you'd never guess they are physical machines. Yori works as an assistant supervisor in a lab at Mayo Clinic, and Granberg is a pediatric neurologist at Mayo Clinic. Put aside their medical careers, and you've got two very fit a...More >>
The Winona County Sheriff's Department says one man is dead after a boat capsized near Lock and Dam 6 early Sunday evening.More >>
The Winona County Sheriff's Department says one man is dead after a boat capsized near Lock and Dam 6 early Sunday evening.More >>
More than 80 people protested outside Rochester Civic Theatre Monday evening over frustrations with the company's leadership. A group called Friends of the Rochester Civic Theatre organized the demonstration, which began at 5 p.m.More >>
More than 80 people protested outside Rochester Civic Theatre Monday evening over frustrations with the company's leadership. A group called Friends of the Rochester Civic Theatre organized the demonstration, which began at 5 p.m.More >>
A man was sent to the hospital with a critical gunshot wound Saturday morning after his friend accidentally shot him with a rifle at a home in northeast Rochester.More >>
A man was sent to the hospital with a critical gunshot wound Saturday morning after his friend accidentally shot him with a rifle at a home in northeast Rochester.More >>
A man wanted in a Rochester kidnapping that happened a week ago led a deputy on a high speed pursuit Sunday. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said a deputy spotted Brent Espenson around 4:10 p.m. Sunday.More >>
A man wanted in a Rochester kidnapping that happened a week ago led a deputy on a high speed pursuit Sunday. The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office said a deputy spotted Brent Espenson around 4:10 p.m. Sunday.More >>
More than 4,500 customers are without power Monday afternoon, according to Rochester Public Utilities. RPU tweeted Monday afternoon that at least 4,500 customers were without power.More >>
More than 4,500 customers are without power Monday afternoon, according to Rochester Public Utilities. RPU tweeted Monday afternoon that at least 4,500 customers were without power.More >>
A non-profit Rochester coffee shop suffered a major loss after burglars took a safe with hundreds of dollars inside. Rochester Police said someone smashed the front door of St. James Coffee on 41st Street NW sometime between 5 p.m. Sunday and 6:40 a.m. Monday.More >>
A non-profit Rochester coffee shop suffered a major loss after burglars took a safe with hundreds of dollars inside. Rochester Police said someone smashed the front door of St. James Coffee on 41st Street NW sometime between 5 p.m. Sunday and 6:40 a.m. Monday.More >>