Winona seniors to enjoy annual parade

WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) -

Seniors in Winona will get the chance to see all of the excitement of a parade right at their doorstep Tuesday. 

Residents of Winona Health's Lake Manor, Senior Living at Watkins, Adith Miller Manor and Roger Metz Manor will gather around for a good old fashioned parade. 

Clowns, dancers, boy scouts, Winona law enforcement and more will be a part of the fun at the annual event, giving those who don't often get to watch parades their own private showing. 

This year's grand marshal is Steve Buswell from the Winona County Sheriff's Office. 

The parade will begin at 2 p.m. at Lake Winona Manor on Mankato Avenue.

